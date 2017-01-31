CHP: I-80 to Close Tuesday Night to Repair Power Lines

California Highway Patrol says I-80 will be closed Tuesday night starting at 10 pm until 2 am to repair power lines that came down earlier this month.

CHP says I-80 between Truckee and Donner Lake Road will be closed in both directions.

Officials say there will be a detour for cars and truck traffic will be turned around until the road has re-opened.

Caltrans says westbound I-80 will be closed at Donner Park Road (Exit 184) where automobiles will be detoured onto Donner Pass Road and can rejoin I-80 at the Donner Lake Interchange and trucks will be turned at Exit 184 and are encouraged to find parking in the Reno area during the closure.

Caltrans says eastbound I-80 will be closed at Donner Summit (Castle Peak Exit 176). They say all traffic will exit but automobiles will be allowed back onto the freeway to detour onto Donner Pass Road at the Donner Lake Interchange and reconnect with I-80 at Exit 184 and trucks are encouraged to use the Auburn Fairgrounds or Gold Run Rest Area for their waits. There will be limited parking for trucks available at the Boreal Ski Resort after 11 p.m.