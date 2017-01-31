Robert McQueen High School Addresses Shooting Rumor

Rumors started circulating January 30th on social media of a possible school shooting at Robert McQueen High School.

We called Washoe County School District and they said they were aware of the possible threat and issued this statement to parents the morning of the 31st.

"Good morning Lancer parents and guardians,

As you may be aware, rumors circulated last night and this morning regarding a possible shooting at McQueen High School today. I have been working closely with school police since last night, and the source of the original posting has been identified and contacted by police officers. School police and McQueen administration will continue to address any additional leads that may arise. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance and we always follow up immediately when we become aware of concerns. Thank you to our parents, students, and staff who share important information and concerns with us. Students and staff will be safe at school today.

Thank you,

Sue Denning

Principal"

The school newspaper, McQueen Excalibur, tweeted that the school and Reno Police were aware of the situation and said "Students and staff will be safe at school today".

Washoe County School District says that school is in session today and that everything is going smoothly on campus.