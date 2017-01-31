House Speaker Ryan Defends President Trump on Travel Ban

House Speaker Paul Ryan has given a strong defense of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban.



That's the word from Republicans who attended a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning. Lawmakers said Ryan told them he backs the order, which has created chaos and confusion worldwide.



Ryan cautioned lawmakers that support won't be easy and warned them to expect protests in their districts.



Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee said Ryan told GOP members that the "the rollout was a little bumpy, been a few potholes in the road but the actual policy he agreed with."



Ryan said it was similar to legislation that the House backed in 2014.

