House Speaker Ryan Defends President Trump on Travel Ban - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House Speaker Ryan Defends President Trump on Travel Ban

Posted: Updated:

House Speaker Paul Ryan has given a strong defense of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban.
    
That's the word from Republicans who attended a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning. Lawmakers said Ryan told them he backs the order, which has created chaos and confusion worldwide.
    
Ryan cautioned lawmakers that support won't be easy and warned them to expect protests in their districts.
    
Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee said Ryan told GOP members that the "the rollout was a little bumpy, been a few potholes in the road but the actual policy he agreed with."
    
Ryan said it was similar to legislation that the House backed in 2014.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.