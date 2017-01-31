RFD Investigating House Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RFD Investigating House Fire

Posted: Updated:

One person is displaced after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning. 

At around 5:15 a.m. the Reno Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Spring Drive. 

According to officials say the fire started in the back of the home and there is severe structure damage. One person is displaced and there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

