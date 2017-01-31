Project Homeless Connect Brings Together Resources to Fight Home - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Project Homeless Connect Brings Together Resources to Fight Homelessness

More than 1,000 homeless men, women, and children were welcomed and connected to local social service providers at Project Homeless Connect. The event sponsored by Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent Programs provided homeless people and those in poverty with free services such as medical care, job assistance, mental health services, veteran's services, housing information, and quality of life services (i.e. haircuts). Over 80 different providers were under one roof at the Reno Events Center.

"Somebody can come in and not only come in and walk around, but be directed and helped by case managers, social workers, to a {plethora} of services," said Scott Cooksley with Catholic Charities.

Visitors also were given daily necessities such as hygiene products, blankets, and warm clothing.

