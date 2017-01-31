Acting Head of Immigration and Customs Ousted - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Acting Head of Immigration and Customs Ousted

Posted: Updated:

The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been ousted.
    
The administration didn't offer any explanation for the move announced late Monday, the same day that President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for publicly declining to defend Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.
    
ICE executive associate director Thomas Homan has been elevated to the role of acting chief. The agency's Twitter account says that Daniel Ragsdale, now out of that job, was is returning to his previous position as deputy director of ICE.
    
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in announcing the change that Homan had led efforts "to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens."  The statement didn't make any mention of Ragsdale.
    
An ICE spokeswoman didn't offer any further explanation for the move when reached early Tuesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

