Sparks Police Respond to Stabbing in Sparks

A Bureau of Land Management firefighter had to be rescued after experiencing a 'medical incident' while training north of Reno late Saturday morning.More >>
A Bureau of Land Management firefighter had to be rescued after experiencing a 'medical incident' while training north of Reno late Saturday morning.More >>
There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley.More >>
With most Washoe County students heading back to school on Monday, Immunize Nevada is holding a vaccination fair on Saturday to make sure students are up-to-date on school vaccines.More >>
With most Washoe County students heading back to school on Monday, Immunize Nevada is holding a vaccination fair on Saturday to make sure students are up-to-date on school vaccines.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.More >>
Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley.More >>
A fan is recovering after being injured during a "sumo wrestling" promotion at a Reno Aces game on Thursday.More >>
A fan is recovering after being injured during a "sumo wrestling" promotion at a Reno Aces game on Thursday.More >>