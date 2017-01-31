Sparks Police Respond to Stabbing in Sparks

On January 29th around 11:40 p.m Sparks Police responded to the 1800 block of Frazer Ave. after receiving a disturbance call. The caller advised that subjects entered the house and they were armed with knives.

When officers arrived they found two victims with non-life threatening stab wounds. Four subjects were taken into custody.

Officials say that a domestic disturbance started in the 200 block of S. 19th Street in Sparks, one of the the stab victims left the S.19th Street address to get away from the suspects after he was threatened with a knife. The suspects followed the victim as he went to a friend's house in the 1800 block of Frazer Ave. to get help.

At the Frazer Ave. resident a fight started outside and moved into the home, the first victim was stabbed multiple times inside. The victim's friend who lives at the home was also stabbed during the fight inside.

The victims were transported to Renown for their wounds and later released.

Arrested were, Jesstyna Dressler (Burglary), James Thomas (Burglary and Battery with a Deadly Weapon), James Dressler (Burglary and Battery with a Deadly Weapon), Unnamed 17-year-old female (Burglary, Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Obstructing, Minor in Possession of Alcohol).