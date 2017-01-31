Sparks Police Arrest Man for Kidnapping

On January 30th around 9:00 p.m a female came to the Sparks Police Department to report that her ex-boyfriend had held her against her will and attempted to kill her and their 17 month old child.

The ex-boyfriend was identified as Sparks resident Anthony Vaile.

Officials say a disagreement between Vaile and the victim occurred in a vehicle as they were driving on I-80 eastbound from Reno. Vaile reportedly threatened to kill the victim and the child and began to drive in excess of 100 MPH, witnesses in the area reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-80 and at one point saw the victim attempting to get out while the vehicle was still traveling at high speeds.

Vaile drove to the area of Vista Blvd where the victim was able to shift the vehicle into park. Once the vehicle was stopped Vaile fled from the scene on foot. Sparks Police responded to the area and located Vaile getting into a separate vehicle in the area of the Coconut Bowl, officers initiated a traffic stop utilizing their emergency lights but Vaile refused to stop.

Vaile led officers in a vehicle pursuit that ended near an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Coupler, Vaile fled form the vehicle on foot and apprehended by officers in the area.

Vaile was booked into Washoe County Jail for Kidnapping, Child Endangerment, Eluding, Dissuading a Witness and Reckless Driving.