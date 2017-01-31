Sparks Police Arrest Man for Kidnapping

Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley.More >>
After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.More >>
REMSA says they are responding to a possible water rescue in the Truckee River, Friday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
A fan is recovering after being injured during a "sumo wrestling" promotion at a Reno Aces game on Thursday.More >>
