Iranian College Students Impacted by Travel Ban

Uncertainty and fear are growing among international students attending the University of Nevada on student visas. A group of Iranians are worried about what status they will have after President Donald Trump's travel ban. They don't know if they will be able to study, live or work in the United States.

University of Nevada student, Pedran Roghanchi left Iran to study in the U.S. so he could get an education.

"It's very disappointing as a student here in the U.S. I wasn't expecting to be treated like a terrorist," said Roghanchi.

Now he has to worry that if he leaves the country, he won't be allowed to return because of the executive order barring immigration from Iran and six other nations.

Roghanchi adds, "If anything happens to my parents, I don't know what I should do. I have to choose between staying in the U.S. or if I go back to Iran, I can't do anything to finish my education."

Roghanchi isn't the only one affected. Members of the UNR Iranian Students Association are feeling fear and confusion too.

"Ever since the ban, I have the feeling that I am no longer welcome here," said Vahid Behzadin, a student at UNR.

The University of Nevada says all students are welcome. With a school full of diversity, Sahar Piltan hopes that this college will be where she completes her PhD in finance. But she knows there's a possibility that her family won't be able to see her cross the finish line in may.



"I haven't met my parents for two years and a half. This year I was graduating. I was hoping they could come here and see me," said Piltan.

The unknown after graduation also leaves Piltan and her classmates in limbo when they try to find jobs. As of right now, they can't apply for a work visa under the ban.

Piltan said, "Suddenly everything is changing for all of us."

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I have some schedule for myself, for my career, for my personal life, and this story is going to change everything," adds Amin Sabzehzar, a UNR student.

The University of Nevada, Reno is advising students stay in the U.S. for at least 120 days if they are impacted by the travel ban.