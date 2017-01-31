Carson City State of the City Speech - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City State of the City Speech

Posted: Updated:

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell delivered his State of the City Address Monday night, with a focus on sustainability.

Mayor Crowell said he's optimistic about the city moving forward and investing in projects that benefit the area.

He touched on the revitalized downtown district, as well as the new, state of the art animal shelter.

Mayor Crowell said these capital projects help build a sense of community, that's why the theme of the address was "a community working together."

“I chose that theme because it goes to the heart of what I believe makes a not only great community, but a great community that is sustainable over time,” said Crowell.

Part of what made those capital projects possible was a sizable increase in the city's rainy day fund. At the end of the last fiscal year Carson City had 8.1 million dollars in that fund.

Crowell says, “Those funds, ladies and gentleman, gives us some options as we look at recapitalizing city assets, from buildings and grounds, to the Sheriff's Office and fire department.”

Another major project for the city is the freeway connecting I-580 to US 395 in the south part of town. Once that's finished, Mayor Crowell says the freeway will bring more to businesses to the area.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Voluntary Evacuations for West Quincy

    Voluntary Evacuations for West Quincy

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:59 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:59:02 GMT

    Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.

    More >>

    Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.

    More >>

  • Wildfire Near Shooting Range by Palomino Valley

    Wildfire Near Shooting Range by Palomino Valley

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:37:08 GMT

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley. 

    More >>

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley. 

    More >>

  • Lemmon Drive Scheduled to Reopen Friday

    Lemmon Drive Scheduled to Reopen Friday

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:33 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:33:04 GMT

    After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.

    More >>

    After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.