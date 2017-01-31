Carson City State of the City Speech

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell delivered his State of the City Address Monday night, with a focus on sustainability.

Mayor Crowell said he's optimistic about the city moving forward and investing in projects that benefit the area.

He touched on the revitalized downtown district, as well as the new, state of the art animal shelter.

Mayor Crowell said these capital projects help build a sense of community, that's why the theme of the address was "a community working together."

“I chose that theme because it goes to the heart of what I believe makes a not only great community, but a great community that is sustainable over time,” said Crowell.

Part of what made those capital projects possible was a sizable increase in the city's rainy day fund. At the end of the last fiscal year Carson City had 8.1 million dollars in that fund.

Crowell says, “Those funds, ladies and gentleman, gives us some options as we look at recapitalizing city assets, from buildings and grounds, to the Sheriff's Office and fire department.”

Another major project for the city is the freeway connecting I-580 to US 395 in the south part of town. Once that's finished, Mayor Crowell says the freeway will bring more to businesses to the area.