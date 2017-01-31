Reno Police Investigating Stabbing at Downtown Reno Bus Stop - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigating Stabbing at Downtown Reno Bus Stop

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a bus stop in downtown Reno.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 4th Street and Evans Avenue around 9:30 Monday night.

An investigation revealed that a fight broke out, involving multiple people outside the bus station. During the fight one person pulled out a knife and stabbed another person.

Police tell us the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

All subjects involved in the stabbing have been detained. 

