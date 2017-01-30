Sheldon Adelson Withdraws Supports For Raiders Stadium - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sheldon Adelson Withdraws Supports For Raiders Stadium

Posted: Updated:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson has decided to withdraw his support as an investor in a $1.9 billion new stadium deal that could bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

In response, Governor Brian Sandoval released the following statement Monday:

“I would like to thank the Adelson family for their role in bringing a publicly-owned stadium to Las Vegas. It is unfortunate that they were unable to come to terms with the Raiders. The terms of the legislation do not change and the state’s contribution will not increase as a result of this announcement. I am hopeful that the Raiders are working to secure the additional funds that would have been provided by the Adelson family. At a minimum, we have set up a framework and funding source for building a stadium for UNLV. The process in place outlines that the Stadium Authority Board will continue to evaluate stadium site locations, development plans, and vet all operating agreements.”

