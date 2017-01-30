Local Muslims Increase Mosque Security After Attack

Local Muslims are shoring up security around their mosque after the attack in Quebec City.

The president of the Northern Nevada Muslim Community described it as a wake-up call, and a reminder to be extra vigilant. They are hiring a security company and asking all their worshipers to enter and exit the building in pairs.

"But that doesn't mean that we are going to stop coming," NNMC President Sherif Elfass said. "We will be coming. We have to pray five times a day, and we will do it. Because we don't let fear take control of our lives. That means they succeeded and we cannot let them win."

Elfass said he is saddened that a place of worship can't truly have an "open door" policy, because of security concerns. Visitors to the mosque must be buzzed in, and several dozen security cameras surround the building.

These measures are a precaution against anti-Muslim sentiment being shown around the country. But here in Northern Nevada, Elfass said the situation is not so tense. He describes this community as a generally welcoming place.

"Northern Nevada is unique. We are very welcome here," Elfass said. "We have very good relations with all other faiths. There's a good interfaith coalition and activities. So we feel welcome."

Elfass estimates that there are roughly 2,000 Muslim families in Northern Nevada, and the NNMC is the only mosque serving the region.

He said most Muslims tend to keep to themselves, and he worries that that is partly why many non-Muslims misunderstand the religion. He is on a mission to spread awareness of what Islam is all about, to try to reduce fear or misunderstanding.

He wants people to know that atrocities committed in the name of Islam shouldn't reflect on all Muslims.

"I wish they knew a Muslim," Elfass said. "We figured out that if they would talk to a Muslim, come closer to a Muslim family, see, Muslims are very welcoming. Go and have a meal with them. Go and share something with them. You will realize that we are as peaceful as anybody else. We just worship differently."

Elfass said all are welcome to stop by the community center in Sparks to join on their feast days, or just to have a conversation. If you're interested, you can send an email to nnmc.president@gmail.com.