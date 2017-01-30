State Leaders Reaction to President's Travel Ban

Many area state leaders expressing their thoughts on President Trump's travel ban.

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she is co-sponsoring legislation to rescind president trump's executive order barring immigrants from Muslim-majority countries. “President Trump’s executive order enacts the divisive and unconstitutional Muslim ban that he championed on the campaign trail, and we need to rescind it immediately...Imposing a religious test like this on who can travel to the United States is immoral, alienates our allies in the Middle East and ultimately jeopardizes our national security. This reckless and overly broad executive order was hastily put together without consulting Congress or key federal agencies, and it has already caused chaos and distress for families across the country. We cannot stand idle while President Trump unilaterally creates policy based on xenophobia. Enough is enough.”

Republican Senator Dean Heller also responded to the executive order on Twitter saying, "I share the President's desire to protect our nation from harm. I agree that better vetting and border protection measures are necessary. That's why I support the thorough vetting of individuals entering our country. However, I am deeply troubled by the appearance of a religious ban. The use of an overly broad executive order is not the way to strengthen national security. I encourage the Administration to partner with Congress to find a solution."

“I hope the time I took to issue a comprehensive, fact-based response, as opposed to knee-jerk political rhetoric is appreciated by some. After gathering the facts and contacting the Northern Nevada International Center, the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, and relevant federal agencies, it is our understanding that no individuals in CD-2 have been impacted by this order. With respect to Southern Nevada, it is our understanding there are three cases, totaling 12 people, affected by this order. These include: a family of five individuals, a family of six individuals – both from Iraq – and one individual from Iran.

Congressman Mark Amodei Released the following statement on Tuesday. “For those angered by this issue, I recommend shifting your anger to Congressional Leadership on both sides of the aisle. It’s clearly Congress’s job to regulate immigration, and the fact that we haven’t, and continue not to – leaves a void. President Obama filled this void during his term, and now President Trump in accordance with his campaign promises is doing so also. As long as this void continues, leaders in the Executive Branch, whether Democrat or Republican, are going to continue issuing executive orders that will upset somebody depending on what side they’re on. If this is really about the issue of refugees and immigration reform, opponents should be camping out on leadership’s steps, demanding they take action and bring something to the Floor for a vote – instead of allowing these issues to disintegrate further.

Amodei continues, “Speaking of votes, take a gander at the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act. This bipartisan legislation overwhelmingly passed out of the House in 2015. It was signed into law by President Obama through its inclusion in the FY16 Omnibus. The countries affected under President Trump’s executive order were originally listed in this Act, meaning the President’s executive order is built largely off existing law to provide the Department of Homeland Security with the additional time it needs to integrate functioning and effective protocols for visa applicants. Our office will continue to focus on solutions to immigration and other issues, rather than opportunities for political pontification. We’ve checked our District, we’ve determined potential impacts, if people need help – we’re here to assist. We’ve also checked on the rest of the State to understand what’s happening there. If my colleagues in Southern Nevada need help, I’m here for them as well.”

As to whether the Nevada Attorney General's Office will enforce the travel ban, Adam Laxalt says, “Our office has been clear that we will defend the rule of law and push back on unlawful, executive action, especially when it contravenes statutes passed by Congress. Rather than jump to a hasty conclusion, our office is doing what it has always done: carefully evaluate the action and its consequences to see if it violates a law passed by Congress or the Constitution.”

The American Civil Liberties Union was behind a petition that led to an injunction in New York, freeing two Iraqi men detained in the airport over the weekend because of the travel ban.

Locally, the ACLU of northern Nevada tells us this executive order will also have an impact on refugees who were going to come here.

“We're going to see the International Center, which is the only refugee assistance program in Northern Nevada, they are going to be affected. There are people who are set to arrive this week as part of the refugee program out of Syria and several other countries that are affected by this ban,” Policy Director ACLU of Northern Nevada Holly Wellbourne said.

Wellbourne said the process for entering the US was already a strenuous one prior to the president's executive order, which she calls "fear-mongering". Wellbourne says they want to hear from any Nevadans who have been impacted by the ban when trying to come home, though so far they are not aware of any cases. She also encourages Nevadans to contact their congressional representatives if they disagree with the ban.

And the chairman of the Washoe County Republican Party said he was surprised by the president's order at first, but supports it because President Trump was elected to take bold steps.

"Isn't that what we hired him for?”, Said Chairman Roger Edwards, “We hired him to make an impact for our country, we hired him to shake the bush and get the birds out, and that's exactly what he's doing."

Edwards says he's sympathetic to republican lawmakers who have concerns about whether the order is too broad.