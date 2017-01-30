Washoe County School Bus Overcrowding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County School Bus Overcrowding

Posted: Updated:

A picture has been circulating online that seems to show that there are not enough seats on a Washoe County school bus.

The picture was taken last week on a bus with Spanish Springs High Schoolers on it. In the picture, it is shown with several students sitting in the aisle.  

After speaking with the school district, they said that there were 72 students on this bus, which has an occupancy of 84. They say there were enough seats, but the students would not have been comfortable. 

Rick Martin- Director of Transportation Washoe County School District said, "It was crowded. The driver did not see them sitting on the floor. So she did not get them off the floor, like she should have."

Officials say the school bus driver is facing disciplinary actions, but it's not clear what punishment she will face.  

The school district also said they made a modification to the Spanish Springs High School bus routes, so fewer students will be on this particular route and will go on a different bus. 

