President Trump's Travel Ban Compared to Previous Executive Orde - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump's Travel Ban Compared to Previous Executive Orders

Posted: Updated:

The seven countries affected under President Trump's executive order were originally identified under the Obama administration as possible areas where terrorist recruits go for training. According to political science expert Fred Lokken, it was merely a report and no action was called by former president Barack Obama.

Obama instead signed a different executive order during his term. For a short period of time, he put restrictions on Iraqi immigration in response to a national security threat.

"It was to a specific event involving IED’s, it was to a specific sense that it might offer a threat of that being exported to the United States,” says Lokken.

Lokken says because of the specificity of Obama's order, that it differs from President Trump's latest actions. He says the U.S.  hasn't seen a ban this similar to Trump's since laws were passed during World War II.

"Singled out Japanese and established the Japanese internment camps again under a philosophy of national security where there'd been a direct attack on Pearl Harbor,” says Lokken.

Lokken says executive orders were originally intended to be used because Congress would be out of session for long periods of time, now they're often used by presidents when they don't get their way.

"For Donald Trump he has Republican control of the House and Senate, so many would wonder where the urgency is and why he would not use the traditional policy process of the House and Senate debating, deliberating and producing a joint bill that would be signed by the president," says Lokken.

