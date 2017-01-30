Some Areas of Pyramid Lake May Re-Open April 2017

From Vinton Hawley, Tribal Chairman, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe:

Nixon, NV 01/30/2017 – The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Pyramid Lake remains closed to boating, recreation, camping and all beaches are closed to the public at this time. Most beach access roads have sustained damage from the flooding that took place in early January, and some areas continue to experience runoff due to recent precipitation. The Tribe is initiating a recovery plan for necessary repairs to the boat docks and roads that will require substantial resources and time in order to complete the repairs.

All of Highway 446 will remain closed to the public for the next several months due to extensive damage on that highway. Work crews are working around the clock to restore Highway 446.

The Tribe anticipates re-opening certain areas of Pyramid Lake in early April, 2017, pending no additional weather or other unanticipated delays. The Tribe will notify the public when Pyramid Lake is reopened and when it is safe for recreation to return to the lake. The lake will remain closed and Tribal permits will not be issued until further notice. The Tribe holds public safety as a high priority and expresses its deep appreciation for the understanding of the public.

Please check the following sources of information for the most current information: PLPT Websites: http://www.pyramidlake.us , http://plpt.nsn.us Twitter: @plpt