Some Areas of Pyramid Lake May Re-Open April 2017 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Some Areas of Pyramid Lake May Re-Open April 2017

Posted: Updated:

From Vinton Hawley, Tribal Chairman, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe:

Nixon, NV 01/30/2017 – The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Pyramid Lake remains closed to boating, recreation, camping and all beaches are closed to the public at this time. Most beach access roads have sustained damage from the flooding that took place in early January, and some areas continue to experience runoff due to recent precipitation. The Tribe is initiating a recovery plan for necessary repairs to the boat docks and roads that will require substantial resources and time in order to complete the repairs.

All of Highway 446 will remain closed to the public for the next several months due to extensive damage on that highway. Work crews are working around the clock to restore Highway 446.

The Tribe anticipates re-opening certain areas of Pyramid Lake in early April, 2017, pending no additional weather or other unanticipated delays. The Tribe will notify the public when Pyramid Lake is reopened and when it is safe for recreation to return to the lake. The lake will remain closed and Tribal permits will not be issued until further notice. The Tribe holds public safety as a high priority and expresses its deep appreciation for the understanding of the public.

Please check the following sources of information for the most current information: PLPT Websites: http://www.pyramidlake.us , http://plpt.nsn.us Twitter: @plpt

  • NewsMore>>

  • Voluntary Evacuations for West Quincy

    Voluntary Evacuations for West Quincy

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:59 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:59:02 GMT

    Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.

    More >>

    Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.

    More >>

  • Wildfire Near Shooting Range by Palomino Valley

    Wildfire Near Shooting Range by Palomino Valley

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:37:08 GMT

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley. 

    More >>

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley. 

    More >>

  • Lemmon Drive Scheduled to Reopen Friday

    Lemmon Drive Scheduled to Reopen Friday

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:33 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:33:04 GMT

    After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.

    More >>

    After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.