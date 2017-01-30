Flu Season Update for Washoe County

We are in the middle of flu season across the US and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that we've now reached levels that are considered epidemic nationwide, but things are better in northern Nevada. Our infection rates in Washoe County are starting to go down, but that doesn't mean we're completely in the clear.

The Health Department’s epidemiologist Kerry Chalkley spoke with us about where we stand now and what can be done to protect your health.

Chalkley says Washoe County saw flu activity peak the last week of December. Contagion is slowing down, but "It's possible that this season it could come back up, each season can be unpredictable and typically it does peak between December and February, but last season we had our peak in March", says Chalkley.

If you want to get vaccinated now, the health department says there are still plenty of doses available throughout the county.

"It is not too late to get the flu shot,” explains Chalkley, “If you haven't gotten your flu vaccine now is the best time to do that. It does take about two weeks for your body to build up that response after flu vaccination."

And the flu is more than just a few miserable days in bed; Washoe County has had three deaths this season.

But there are ways to prevent yourself from getting sick. At the top of the list - right after getting the vaccine - is washing your hands... a lot. Kids and adults need to wash hands often and thoroughly.

"Twenty seconds with soap and water. To put that in context, 20 seconds is about what it takes for someone to sing the happy birthday song twice" says Chalkley

Wipe down surfaces with a strong sanitizer, stay away from others who may be sick, and like your mom always said - cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough.

Chalkley breaks it down; "If you have a tissue that's best to cough or sneeze into the tissue and through that away, if not to cough or sneeze into your arm sleeve."

And if you do get the flu, there are some prescription anti-viral medications available, but they do need to be given within 48 hours of illness onset.

https://www.washoecounty.us/health/programs-and-services/preventive-health/flu-season-information.php