WCSD Releases Popular Annual Financial Report - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Releases Popular Annual Financial Report

Posted: Updated:

From Washoe County School District:

Reno, NV (January 30, 2017) – The Washoe County School District has released its first ever Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), which contains concise, easy-to-understand information about the District as a whole, including District demographics, enrollment, student achievement, budgets, capital projects, and data about the local economy in Washoe County. The PAFR also details the District’s financial operations and how WCSD efficiently and effectively uses taxpayer dollars to carry out its educational mission.

In addition, as defined in the PAFR, WCSD has earned an “AA” long-term rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and an “Aa3” rating from Moody’s Investor Service, with stable outlooks from both. These rating firms complimented the District for its strong fiscal management and conservative budgeting practices.

“Our District is committed to open and transparent communications with our community, and this is an important part of that continuing commitment,” said Tom Ciesynski, chief financial officer for the Washoe County School District. “The report details audited financial statements and disclosures, and offers our community a great overall look at our District. We are happy to communicate this information, and we welcome every opportunity to share these facts with our community.”

The PAFR is available in the Business & Finance Department section of WCSD’s website at www.washoeschools.net.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Voluntary Evacuations for West Quincy

    Voluntary Evacuations for West Quincy

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:59 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:59:02 GMT

    Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.

    More >>

    Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.

    More >>

  • Wildfire Near Shooting Range by Palomino Valley

    Wildfire Near Shooting Range by Palomino Valley

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:37:08 GMT

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley. 

    More >>

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says fire crews are responding to a wildfire, near the shooting range by Palomino Valley. 

    More >>

  • Lemmon Drive Scheduled to Reopen Friday

    Lemmon Drive Scheduled to Reopen Friday

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:33 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:33:04 GMT

    After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.

    More >>

    After being closed for months due to winter flooding, authorities opened the eastern side of Lemmon Drive on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.