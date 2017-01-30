WCSD Releases Popular Annual Financial Report

From Washoe County School District:

Reno, NV (January 30, 2017) – The Washoe County School District has released its first ever Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), which contains concise, easy-to-understand information about the District as a whole, including District demographics, enrollment, student achievement, budgets, capital projects, and data about the local economy in Washoe County. The PAFR also details the District’s financial operations and how WCSD efficiently and effectively uses taxpayer dollars to carry out its educational mission.



In addition, as defined in the PAFR, WCSD has earned an “AA” long-term rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and an “Aa3” rating from Moody’s Investor Service, with stable outlooks from both. These rating firms complimented the District for its strong fiscal management and conservative budgeting practices.



“Our District is committed to open and transparent communications with our community, and this is an important part of that continuing commitment,” said Tom Ciesynski, chief financial officer for the Washoe County School District. “The report details audited financial statements and disclosures, and offers our community a great overall look at our District. We are happy to communicate this information, and we welcome every opportunity to share these facts with our community.”

The PAFR is available in the Business & Finance Department section of WCSD’s website at www.washoeschools.net.

