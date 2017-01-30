Douglas County: Burglary at Pizza Hut - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County: Burglary at Pizza Hut

Posted: Updated:

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says there was a burglary that happened at Pizza Hut in Gardnerville on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, January 28 at approximately 11:15 pm they were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at Pizza Hut in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money off of the counter before running out of the store and exiting in a dark colored sedan.

Officials say that the suspect is described as a white, male adult, between 6 foot, 1 inches tall, with a medium to heavy set build and approximately 135 pounds. They say he was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and had a dark colored bandana over his face.

The Sheriff's Office says a reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).  Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126, Douglas County Secret Witness at (775) 78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or Investigator Rick Koontz with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (775)782-9926.

