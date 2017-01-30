Carson City Mayor Delivers State of the City Address

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Carson Mayor Robert L. "Bob" Crowell will present the State of the City Address on Monday.

Officials say the Carson City State of the City Address will be Monday, January 30, starting at 6 pm.

The address will be held at the Carson City Community Center in the Bob Boldrick Theater at 851 East William Street.

Authorities say the theme for Crowell's State of the City Address is: “Carson City – A Community Working Together,” will cover the “many interactions and cooperation between our public and private institutions and organizations.”

This event is free and open to the public.