Iraq Parliament Approves 'Reciprocity' to US Ban

Two lawmakers say that the Iraqi parliament has approved a "reciprocity measure" after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.



The measure, adopted by lawmakers at a Monday session of parliament, is to apply to Americans entering Iraq.



Lawmakers Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun told The Associated Press that decision is binding for the government. Both say the decision was passed by a majority votes in favor but couldn't offer specific numbers. No further details were available on the wording of the parliament decision.



It was also not immediately clear who the ban will apply to - American military personnel, non-government and aid workers, oil companies and other Americans doing business in Iraq.



It was also not known if and how the Iraqi measure would affect cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State group in Mosul.



Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.



