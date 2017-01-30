Sparks Police Seek Dollar Plus Armed Robbery Suspect

On January 29th around 10:02 p.m Sparks Police responded to Dollar Plus Market at 660 Greenbrae.

The call was for an armed robbery that had happened about 15 minutes before the employee called the police. When officers arrived the employee said he was robbed at gun point and was too scared to call police right away. The suspect entered the store and acted as if he was making a purchase, then the suspect produced a handgun and pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled from the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid twenties wearing all dark clothing. The suspect is about 6 feet tall with a thin build. The gun was described as a black handgun. Officers were not able to review the video surveillance at the time of the call, so there is currently no photo of the suspect at this time.

Sparks Police had another Armed Robbery about one hour earlier in the evening, http://bit.ly/2kFhz89 , it is possible the cases could be related.

Anyone who has information relating to this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.