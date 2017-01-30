Sparks Police Seek Family Dollar Armed Robbery Suspect

On January 29th around 8:53 p.m Sparks Police responded to the Family Dollar Store at 635 E. Prater Way for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the employee, the suspect said he had a gun but kept his hand inside the front of his pants. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene on foot and possibly got into another vehicle.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid to late twenties, about six feet tall, thin build and wearing all dark clothing.

Sparks Police had another Armed Robbery about one hour later in the evening, it is possible the cases could be related.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information relating to this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.