Bighorns Fall One Point Short Against SLC

The Reno Bighorns (11-18) fell to the Salt Lake City Stars (8-20) 107-106 Sunday night in front of a sellout at the Reno Events Center.

Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with his season-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds and two assists while Kings affiliate player Isaiah Cousins notched 26 points, four rebounds and 10 assists. Renaldo Major totaled 17 points in the Sunday night contest.

Jermaine Taylor paced the Stars with 27 points and six rebounds while Tyrone Wallace scored 26 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Bighorns opened up the first frame going on a 9-3 run to hold the advantage over the Stars at the 8:00 mark. The Spurs responded with a 10-4 run, tying the game at 13 a piece at the mid-way point of the first frame. The Stars held a 10-point advantage over the Bighorns to enter the second frame.

The Stars would hold their double-digit lead over the Bighorns before the Bighorns went on a 17-6 run behind a triple from Major to take a 44-43 lead at the 4:30 mark. The teams would exchange the lead times in four minutes with Reno holding a 50-49 lead at the half.

The battle was head-to-head in the third frame. Despite Cousins scoring 11 of his 26 points in the quarter, the Stars won the frame 31-25. Neither team led by more than five points in the frame, the quarter saw nine lead changes and four ties. The Stars held a 80-75 lead at the end of the frame.

The Stars held the upper hand on the Bighorns to open the final frame before the Bighorns went on an 11-4 run to hold a one-point advantage over the Stars with 7:31 left in play. The teams fought to control the lead, exchanging the lead five times and tying twice in five minutes. The Stars had a 106-100 lead with 46.3 left in play. Hearn sunk two triples in the final 2.4 seconds to end the game edging the Stars 107-106. Hearn scored 15 of his 30 points in the final frame behind a 5-7 shooting effort.

The Bighorns will return to the Reno Events Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to host the Iowa Energy at 7 p.m.

Bighorns Press Release