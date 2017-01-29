Quebec Police: One Shooter Identified in Mosque Attack

Update:

Quebec police now say just one of the individuals arrested in connection with Canadian mosque attack is considered a suspect, while the other man is considered a witness.

Police didn't say which one remains the suspect in the Sunday night attack which killed six people and injured more than a dozen others.

__________

A Quebec court clerk has confirmed the names of the suspects in the attack on a Canadian mosque in which six people died. Court clerk Isabelle Ferland identified Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed el Khadir as the suspects. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says the attack is an attack on all Quebecers.

Quebec police say one suspect was arrested at the scene of the attack on a Canadian mosque in which six people died and the second suspect called 911 from his car, saying he was armed but wanted to cooperate with police.

Denis Turcotte of Quebec police says the second suspect stopped and said he was waiting for police to come and get him.

He was arrested near Ile d'Orleans around 9 p.m.

Vatican's office of relations with Muslims is condemning the act of "unheard of violence," saying a massacre at a mosque "violated the sacredness of human life and the respect owed to a community in prayer in a place of worship."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

