Health Insurance Enrollment Through Nevada Health Link Ends Tuesday

The enrollment period for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act comes to an end on Tuesday, January 31st. On Sunday, Nevada Health Link hosted a closeout event to help Nevadans get connected. Nevadans were able to consult with licensed professionals for the final time in the 2017 Nevada Health Link enrollment period.

Heather Korbulic, executive director with Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, says the consultants were able to assist individuals in choosing a health plan best suited for their income and families

"It's best to come get help because then you'll know what plans are right for your own medical needs and what you can afford," says Korbulic.

Available to attendees was help in determining eligibility for subsidies and tax credits. These cost reductions can allow residents to pay less on their monthly premiums.

“In Nevada our average premium costs went up about 10% but what's really important for consumers to know is that when those prices go up, so does your subsidy assistance so you should have a real minimal impact to your pocket book," says Korbulic.

In 2016 more than 88,000 people enrolled in private plans through the Nevada health insurance marketplace and the experts say it could go up in 2017.

Korbulic says she doesn’t anticipate the number of individuals covered under health insurance to change if the Affordable Care Act is removed under the Trump administration, but she says it's still too early to tell.

"Plans that exist right now to replace the Affordable Care Act offer a couple of years’ worth of transition period, while they work through that replacement plan, so we're fairly confident that consumers are going to have options and resources for at least the next several years through the Nevada Health Link,” says Korbulic.

For more information about health insurance offered through Nevada Health Link, including how to still sign up, head over to nevadahealthlink.com.