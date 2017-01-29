Protesters Against President Trump’s Immigration Ban Gather in D - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Protesters Against President Trump’s Immigration Ban Gather in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds of demonstrators lined the sidewalks of Virginia Street in Reno Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order says “the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States” and suspends “any such entry” until the president has determined that “sufficient changes have been made to the USRAP [U.S. Refugee Admissions Program] to ensure that admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest.”

Trump’s order directs the State Department to stop issuing visas to Syrian nationals and halts the processing of Syrian refugees. That will remain in effect until Trump determines that enough security changes have been made to ensure that would-be terrorists can’t exploit weaknesses in the current vetting system. 

The travel ban has sparked protest all around the country over the weekend.

