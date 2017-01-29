Suspect Faces Multiple Charges After Attack on Deputies

While in Washington DC, KTVN Arianna Bennett spoke with a few cabinet members and White House staff about policies that could affect Nevadans.More >>
There will be planned outage for all Reno TV channels on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm to replace the microwave antenna on Virginia Peak.
Shoulder pain is extremely common. Surgery is most often a last resort and there are a number of surgical options – which proved to be helpful for a northern Nevadan who has been living with arthritis in his shoulder for decades. We take you inside the operating room for Robert Rodriguez’s story in Health Watch.
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation announces the 2017 Biggest Little Treasure Hunt will be held on Saturday.
Arraignment was reset in U.S. court in Las Vegas for a British researcher credited with derailing a global cyberattack in May, but arrested on federal charges that he created and distributed malicious software to collect bank-account passwords.
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after drowning at Sand Harbor last Saturday evening.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives say they arrested three suspects in last week's armed robbery of the Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven store.
