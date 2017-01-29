Suspect Faces Multiple Charges After Attack on Deputies

A pursuit suspect faces multiple felony charges after attacking Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in Sun Valley earlier today.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect for speeding and reckless driving on 5th Avenue just west of Sun Valley Boulevard at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect attempted to flee but drove his vehicle into a ditch near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Slope Drive moments after the pursuit began.

The suspect exited his vehicle, ignoring commands by Deputies to surrender, and charged the Deputies. Deputies used non-lethal force, including a Taser to control the suspect and take him into custody.

Three Deputies received what appear to be minor injuries during the altercation.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Gardner. He is expected to be booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple felony charges including, eluding, resisting a Public Officer, and Battery on a Police Officer.