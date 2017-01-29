2 Push for Community Colleges to Leave University System - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

2 Push for Community Colleges to Leave University System

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Two retired administrators want the upcoming Legislature to separate community colleges from what they call a university-centric funding system.
    
The Nevada Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/2kId5wA) community colleges will get about $21 million out of $115 million in education funding increases over the next two years under Gov. Brian Sandoval's budget.
    
Retired community college presidents John Gwaltney and Carol Lucey are pushing for a bill that would separate the systems at no cost to the state.
    
They say the Nevada System of Higher Education and the Board of Regents emphasize universities over community colleges.
    
Lucey said companies like Tesla may need to look for employees outside of the state if community colleges don't have enough funding to train people fast enough.
    
Gwaltney said every engineer is backed up by several skilled technicians.
    
___
    
Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

