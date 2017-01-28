No Injuries After Vehicle Struck By Train

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), the City of Reno, Truckee River Foundation and One Truckee River Initiative opened two life jacket loaner stations to offer loaner life jackets to boaters, anglers and swimmers who use the Truckee River.More >>
About a half-hour north of Truckee, down a rough, dirt road, you will find Independence Lake. It has been described as a small version of what Lake Tahoe looked like 100 years ago, with very little development. The Nature Conservancy is trying to keep it that way.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Plumas County in northern California that is lasting until about 8:15 pm.
Cadets in the Nevada Wing of the Civil Air Patrol are back in training for the annual encampment at the Reno-Stead Airport.
A lightning-sparked brush fire off Whites Creek Trail near Mt. Rose Highway was downgraded to 29 acres. It's now 35% contained.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says it needs your help finding two suspects in a stolen credit card case investigation.
The Reno Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a home in Northwest Reno.
