No Injuries After Vehicle Struck By Train - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

No Injuries After Vehicle Struck By Train

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Storey County Fire Courtesy: Storey County Fire

Official say that no one was injured after a vehicle was struck by a moving train in Storey County on Saturday.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a train struck a vehicle on Saturday at about 7 pm on a dirt access road near Patrick and I-80.

Officials say there were five females in the car when the car reportedly broke down on the tracks.

According to Storey County fire officials, the vehicle was uninhabited at the time, but it was on the tracks, facing the oncoming train.

The vehicle owner was on scene and spoke to police.

The train suffered no damage.

