Oliver Leads Nevada to Win Over New Mexico

Cameron Oliver scored a season high 26 points to lead three Nevada player in double figures as the Wolf Pack swept the season series with New Mexico with an 82-65 win at Lawlor on Saturday.



The Wolf Pack moved to 18-4 overall and 7-2 (first place) in the Mountain West Conference. A crowd of 10,727 – the 12th-largest crowd in the history of Lawlor Events Center – witnessed the victory.



Nevada’s only home loss came a week ago with an 81-76 loss to Fresno State. Since that, the Pack has rebounded in a huge way – a 19-point win over Boise State on Wednesday and then Saturday’s 17-point win over the Lobos.



Oliver and Jordan Caroline keyed win over the Lobos, with each grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Caroline, who scored a career-high 45 points in Nevada’s first win over the Lobos, score 20 on Saturday.



The Wolf Pack shot 48 percent from the floor in the first half in building a 37-31 lead at the halftime intermission. The Pack came out with 56 percent shooting in the second half to pull away. The Lobos committed 17 turnovers, with 12 of them being Nevada steals. Those turnovers led to 20 Wolf Pack points as Nevada had one of its stronger defensive performances of the year.



In the two wins this week, Nevada held both opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor. Marcus Marshall scored 13 points for the Pack, but the senior guard dished out eight assists – part of 18 assists on 26 made baskets for Nevada.



The Wolf Pack is back in action on Wednesday at Utah State. The next home game is against UNLV on Feb. 8.

Nevada Press Release