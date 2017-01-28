Sparks Police Seek Suspect Involved in Robbery at Rail City Casino

The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help finding a suspect involved in a robbery at the Rail City Casino on Saturday.

Sparks Police responded to the Rail City Casino on a report of a Robbery around 2:15 Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers learned that the suspect jumped over the counter at the Sports book, inside of the Casino. The suspect pushed the employee to the ground, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the Casino on foot. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The employee was not seriously hurt during the incident.

The suspect was described in his twenties, about 6' tall with a thin build, and a short beard.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information relating to this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.