Sparks Police Seek Suspect Involved in Robbery at Rail City Casi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Suspect Involved in Robbery at Rail City Casino

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help finding a suspect involved in a robbery at the Rail City Casino on Saturday. 

Sparks Police responded to the Rail City Casino on a report of a Robbery around 2:15 Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers learned that the suspect jumped over the counter at the Sports book, inside of the Casino. The suspect pushed the employee to the ground, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the Casino on foot. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The employee was not seriously hurt during the incident.

The suspect was described in his twenties, about 6' tall with a thin build, and a short beard. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information relating to this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.