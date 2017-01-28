Inmate Dies at Renown Medical Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Inmate Dies at Renown Medical Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that Inmate Sammy Earl Hamilton, passed away in the Renown Medical Center on Saturday around 7 a.m.

Prior to his admission to the hospital, Hamilton was housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Hamilton, a 63 year old male, was committed from Washoe County on February 18, 2011, and was serving 162 months to 432 months for Burglary.

Washoe County Medical Examiner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.

