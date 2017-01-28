'Girl Empire' Workshop Teaches Young Girls Leadership and Entrepreneurship

Many young, determined girls gathered at The Holland Project Saturday for ‘Girl Empire’, a one-day conference for female middle and high school students interested in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Students were given the opportunity to hear from entrepreneurial leaders, gain confidence in the startup scene and receive guidance in interviewing. They also learned to develop proposals and pitch ideas.

“We want every girl to leave Girl Empire with the knowledge, confidence and connections to take charge and make her own rules as the job market are changing all the time. We prepare our girls to succeed in any field by honing leadership and entrepreneurial skills.” Klein said.

For more information on the event visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/girlempirecon.