Bighorns Drop Thriller

Bighorns Release

1/27/2017

RENO, Nev. ---- The Reno Bighorns (11-17) fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (17-12) 119-114 Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Lamar Patterson led the Bighorns with 39 points and seven rebounds while affiliate player Isiah Cousins notched 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Kings assignment player Georgios Papagiannis recorded his fourth double-double of the season 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Darius Morrris paced the Vipers with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists while Chinanu Onuaku had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The opening quarter was a fast-paced, tightly contested play in which neither team led by more than six points. Patterson led all scorers in the first frame with 13 points, helping the Bighorns to a one-point advantage to start the second frame.

The head-to-head battle carried through to a high-scoring frame with Reno and Rio Grande Valley both scoring over 29 points. The Bighorns led by as many as eight points, despite the frame seeing eight lead changes and four ties. The Bighorns led the Vipers 61-57 at the half.

The Bighorns held a double-digit lead over at the 8:00 mark until the Vipers went on a late rally to leave the Bighorns trailing by one point to end the third period.

The Bighorns held the upper hand on the Vipers to open the final frame after six points from Patterson in the first minute and a half of play. The Vipers retook control of the lead after two lay-ups from Jarvis Threatt and a lay-up from Walker. Despite Patterson scoring 13 points in the final frame, the Vipers would not relinquish the lead.

The Bighorns will return to the Reno Events Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 to host the Salt Lake City Stars at 5 p.m.