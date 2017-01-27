2 Nevada Lawmakers Seek Law to Exempt Tampons From Sales Tax

The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a drill on Wednesday morning to prepare for emergencies.More >>
Communities in Schools of Western Nevada with KTVN Channel 2 News, Sam's Club and Nevada State Bank are holding a "Fill the Bus" school supply drive on Friday, August 4.More >>
A brush fire off Whites Creek Trail near Mt. Rose Highway is at about 60 acres and is 20% contained.More >>
A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.More >>
The final leg of I-580 opens Wednesday. Drivers are certainly excited about it, but not as much as business owners and residents who live on the very busy, last exit of the current I-580, Fairview Drive in Carson City.More >>
The Reno Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that destroyed a home in Northwest Reno.More >>
Officers from the Division of Parole and Probation partnered with the Regional Gang Unit in conducting Operation Safer Streets in Washoe County.More >>
Troopers have identified the Reno man who died last Friday morning after a motorcycle crash on I-580 near Fairview Drive in Carson City.More >>
Reno police say a man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with two armed robberies early Tuesday morning.More >>
