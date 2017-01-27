2 Nevada Lawmakers Seek Law to Exempt Tampons From Sales Tax - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

2 Nevada Lawmakers Seek Law to Exempt Tampons From Sales Tax

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY (AP) - Two freshman Democratic state lawmakers say they want the Nevada Legislature to get rid of what they call an unfair sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

State Sen. Yvanna Cancela and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui said Thursday they're introducing measures in Carson City to make products such as tampons and sanitary napkins tax-exempt.

Cancela and Jauregui tell the Las Vegas Review-Journal women have no choice about purchasing the items, and they should be considered a tax-free necessity like food or medicine.

Jauregui says the state shouldn't tax women for being women.

Critics say Nevada is one of 37 states that tax menstrual products.

New York, Illinois and Connecticut passed laws last year making feminine hygiene products tax-exempt.

Utah lawmakers voted down a similar measure.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.