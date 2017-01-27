Memorial Service Remembers Fallen Squaw Valley Ski Patroller

A memorial was held for the ski patroller killed earlier this week at Squaw Valley.

Friends and family gathered at the Sierra Bible Church in Truckee on Friday, to remember 42-year-old, Joe Zuiches.

Best known for his roles as a dad and a loving husband, Zuiches was honored for the life he lived, at home with family and up in the mountains.

"Joe had the best smile," said one friend.

"The best friend anyone could have every asked for," said Polly Layton.

His passion for the outdoors, care for others and devotion to his family, are what had Zuiches loved by so many.

Layton adds, "You really were the best of the best Joe, we'll miss you dearly."

Zuiches died Tuesday morning at Squaw Valley Ski Resort from an explosion while performing avalanche mitigation. He worked as a ski patroller and guide for more than a decade.

His father, Jim Zuiches shared his fond memories of his son, like when he started skiing at a young age. "If you've ever seen Joe ski, he was like water, flowing down the mountain, effortless, relaxed, yet in control."

The Squaw Valley Professional Ski Patrol team mourned their beloved member. "He was a highly skilled ski patroller and a mountain guide. He helped assist, save and guide people throughout his career."

Those who Zuiches say that his joy for life shined through in his wife Mikki and their 10 month old son, Cannon.

Pastor Jesse Richardson said, "Don't just remember Joe for protecting us on the hill, though we are so thankful for that. But that we remember him as the awesome father, the great brother, terrific son, and tremendous husband."

A Go-Fund Me page has raised more than $200,000 dollars to support his family.