Skiers and Snowboarders Take Advantage of Sunny Skies and Fresh Powder

When you go skiing at Mt. Rose you usually need a good hat to keep warm. Especially this year, it's been a stormy start to 2017.

"It's been a really long time since we've seen this much snow," said skier Cris Hennessey.

Thanks to sunny skies and high pressure, this weekend is different. Skiers at Mt. Rose can now enjoy the about thirty feet of snow we've received so far this year.

"This is what most people want. They love lots of snow, sunny skies and they're not freezing to death," said Mike Pierce from Mt. Rose.

As a strong inversion sets up over the weekend, conditions just might be better in the Sierra than in the valley.

"I can't believe it, we come over the Slide side and it's so warm my son is like dad, I can't believe it was ten degrees this morning but we must be on fire then because I'm skiing in my sweater my lucky sweater," said avid skier Danny Podesta.

We love our snow around here, but we also like the sun. That's what some might say makes this area so great.

"Lake Tahoe, this is what it's supposed to do," said Pierce.

At the base you might not have to look far to see some skiers and snowboarders without a coat on this weekend. There's a big difference though from the base of the skiing area to the top of the slopes, where it can feel colder because of the wind. So, while you'll need your sunglasses this weekend, you'll also want to keep your gloves handy too. The snow has a high albedo and is a good reflector of the sun, making sunscreen a must while hitting the slopes.

So grab your sunglasses and enjoy the fresh powder this weekend. Conditions will be great.