Man Sentenced to Life for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping and Attempted Rape

The District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man has been sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder, kidnapping and attempted rape charges from August, 2016 case.

District Attorney Chris Hicks says 32-year-old David Logue from Sparks was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Officials say Logue pled guilty in November, 2016 to one count of Attempted Murder, one Count of First Degree Kidnapping, one count of Battery by Strangulation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault and one count of Attempted Sexual Assault with Use of a Deadly Weapon.

Last August, Sparks Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing and when they arrived, they immediately began helping a young woman who had been beaten and stabbed in the throat. Officials say that her throat wound was bleeding into her mouth and she was quickly transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they initially determined that during the attempted rape, the woman had been repeatedly strangled to unconsciousness, with her head beaten against a bathroom wall. They say a ligature had been tied around her neck that caused severe damage to her throat before she was stabbed with a pair of scissors when she feigned death.

Officers say the victim, along with other witnesses, were able to provide detectives with information that identified Logue as the suspect. When officers initially interviewed Logue, he claimed to have no knowledge of the crime, but after learning that his victim survived, he claimed to have blacked out due to drug use during the period of time when the victim was attacked.

Officials say Logue was arrested after the victim identified him.

At sentencing, evidence was presented detailing how Logue fantasized about raping the victim, waiting until she was alone to attack her, and brought rope and duct tape with him in his backpack in order to subdue her.

In commenting on the case, District Attorney Hicks stated, “life in prison for this vicious and repugnant criminal almost doesn’t seem like enough for this brutal attack that shocked our community last year. I hope it offers closure and a just conclusion for this young victim.”

