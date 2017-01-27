NDOT: Lane Closures Monday and Tuesday on I-80 to Repair Potholes

NDOT says they will continue lane reductions on I-80 as they continue to repair flood related potholes starting on Monday.

From Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will take place early next week on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes.

The following lane closures will take place between approximately 6 am and 6 pm:

Monday, Jan. 30: Both directions of I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Robb Drive and Verdi.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Garson Road exit 4 near Boomtown Casino and the Nevada-California state line.

Additional intermittent single lane closures may also occur in future days and weeks while crews continue flood-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs as weather permits.

The interstate experienced extensive potholing during early-January floods. In the weeks following the flood, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction milled sections of roadway surface, using more than 700 tons of asphalt to fill larger potholes. Crews continue repairs to smaller potholes which recent storms did not allow filling, as well as filling additional potholes caused by recent snow. In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.

“Along with the other roads such as Pyramid Highway and Kingsbury Grade that we were able to quickly repair and reopen following the flood, we want to keep I-80 safe and smooth for all drivers,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Construction Rick Bosch explained.

Elsewhere in the region, NDOT contractors are finalizing repairs to drainage and roadway shoulders in flood-damaged areas of McCarran Boulevard, Franktown Road and State Routes 445 and 447. One state road, State Route 446 near Pyramid Lake, is undergoing extensive flood repairs and remains closed.