Hundreds Flock To Carson Valley To See Bald Eagles

The Eagles & Agriculture event is underway in the Carson Valley for the 15th year. The annual event coincides with the arrival of dozens of bald eagles to the ranches around Genoa, Minden and Gardnerville.

"It's become an event that's identified with Carson Valley," Bill Chernock, Executive Director of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce said.

Around 400-500 people arrive for the four-day event, which started with a welcome reception and photography exhibit, Thursday and runs through the weekend. The event includes birding tours and ranch tours where people can take pictures of the bald eagles and other raptors that come to the area for six to eight weeks during January and February. John Humphrey is a photographer who puts on the photo exhibit.

"I enjoy showing off the valley to the people, getting the pictures of eagles, owls, and whatever else we can come across," Humphrey said.

Ranching has been a part of Carson Valley since the 1850s, and the eagles come down during calving season, feeding on the afterbirth and carcasses of the young who did not survive.

"I think over the years, over the generations, they've learned that the feeding is pretty good here at this time and it gets them to hang around a little longer," Chernock said.

While the ranching brings eagles, the eagles bring visitors.

"We do get a lot of folks out of the Reno area, the Truckee Meadows, but we get them from California, Arizona, from the east coast," Chernock said.

"People are just in awe," Humphrey said. "They just can't believe they're this close. We've got eagles here. They're that close. They get the pictures and they just go away just elated.

Humphrey says only a couple of bald eagles stay in the Carson Valley for the entire year, but its estimated that 30-50 of them spend January and February there.

"You see a lot of interaction, fighting for food on the ground," Humphrey said. "Even a juvenile will come in on an adult, try chasing an adult away to get the food. You get coyotes trying to chase the eagles off."

The annual event was moved from late February to late January because that is when there is a higher population of eagles. The event also includes participation from ranchers. Some of them allow access on their property, and even give tours.

"They try to connect agriculture with the eagles and with the other wildlife here on how they work together on having a healthy environment," Humphrey said.

While the event offers an education on ranching and a glimpse at a variety of birds, including the symbol of America, it is also a reason for people to visit Douglas County.

"It's people's introduction to the valley for a lot of folks and ten years later, they end up retiring here or moving here," Chernock said.

Some of the tours are already booked for the weekend but there are a couple of events that are still available. Eagles & Agriculture ends Sunday.