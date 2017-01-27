Sacramento County DA Says Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sacramento County DA Says Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say Sacramento police acted legally when they shot and killed a mentally ill man after video shows the officers first tried to hit him with their squad car.

Joseph Mann was shot 14 times in July.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in its report released Friday that 50-year-old Mann threatened officers and several civilians with a knife.

The report says Mann was acting aggressively and under the influence of methamphetamine. The report says witnesses also thought Mann had a gun.

His shooting set off protests.

An April shooting of a mentally ill man also led to protests.

The district attorney's office said earlier this month that police also acted legally in that shooting because Dazion Flenaugh rushed officers while carrying two large kitchen knives.

