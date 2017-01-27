NHP: Two Crashes on I-80 West of Carlin Tunnels

The Nevada Highway Patrol says there were two separate crashes that happened on I-80 west of the Carlin Tunnels on Thursday.

NHP says that on January 26, at approximately 9:25 am,they responded to two vehicle crashes on I-80.

Officers say that a white Dodge pickup, that was driven by Bryan Butler of Winnemucca, Nevada, was traveling eastbound on I-80 when, due to the icy conditions, he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail.

Officers say that a little later a white Ford pickup, that was driven by Jennifer Williams from Crescent Valley, Nevada, was traveling eastbound on I-80 and because of debris in the roadway from the first crash and the icy road conditions, she lost control of her vehicle and struck the white Dodge pickup from the first crash.

Authorities say that Butler was transported to Renown Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries while additional occupants in the white Dodge pickup were transported to Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say Williams was not transported to the hospital.