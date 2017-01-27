Enroll in Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program for Chance to Win Year of Free Tuition

The Nevada Office of the State Treasurer says there are a few days left to enroll in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program for a chance to win a year of free tuition.

From State of Nevada, Office of the State Treasurer:

Carson City, NV. – There are just a few days left for families to enroll their children in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program for the opportunity to win a free year of tuition.** Two winners will be selected, one each from northern and southern Nevada.

“Two Nevada families have a chance to receive a great head start on their children’s future,” said Treasurer Dan Schwartz. “Enrolling in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program allows parents to lock in tomorrow’s college tuition at today’s rates and set the stage for their child’s continued success.”

Nevada Prepaid Tuition offers five different program choices and three different payment plans to fit your family’s budget. Rates start as low as $38 a month, and the first payment is not due until May 15, 2017. The value of the instate tuition can be transferred to any eligible higher education institution across the nation, as well as used in conjunction with other 529 college savings plans to cover higher education costs.

January 31 is the deadline to enroll in Nevada Prepaid Tuition and be eligible to win one free year of instate tuition valued at $6,730. Don’t delay! Enroll today at NVPrepaid.gov.

**Visit NV529.org for contest rules and Nevada Prepaid Tuition program details.