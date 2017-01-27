Enroll in Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program for Chance to Win Year of Free Tuition

Officers from the Division of Parole and Probation partnered with the Regional Gang Unit in conducting Operation Safer Streets in Washoe County.More >>
Fire officials responded to reports of a fire in the area of Redfield Parkway and Baker Lane.More >>
A brush fire off Whites Creek Trail near Mt. Rose Highway is at about 60 acres and is 20% contained.More >>
Yuba County Sheriff Steven Durfor says the suspect in the shooting of two California deputies was found dead inside a home.More >>
In a matter of weeks multiple businesses on Bergin Way have been broken into, causing thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
A brush fire off Whites Creek Trail near Mt. Rose Highway is at about 60 acres and is 20% contained.More >>
Troopers have identified the Reno man who died last Friday morning after a motorcycle crash on I-580 near Fairview Drive in Carson City.More >>
Reno police say a man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with two armed robberies early Tuesday morning.More >>
On Wednesday, August 2, the Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to open the last leg of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway to traffic.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping involving the suspect's ex-girlfriend that occurred earlier in the evening.More >>
