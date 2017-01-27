KTVN Has New Push Alert System

Starting on Monday, January 23, KTVN Channel 2 switched to a new provider for push alerts.

To start receiving the new push alerts, Android users will need to completely close the KTVN News App and then reopen. iPhone users will need to manually update the KTVN News App. Some people may need to completely restart their phones for the switch to happen.

Under settings in the News App, when you enable notifications, you will receive only breaking news push alerts. There are also specific categories where users can choose additional push alerts.

Programming (for daily news and program changes/specials)

Breaking Weather

Sports

Traffic

School Closures/Alerts

For links to download our apps, click here.

If you have questions or comments, please email us at producers@ktvn.com.