'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

This weekend, your list of 'Things 2 Do!' has plenty of things happening all over town!

Motown: The Musical

  • Pioneer Center
  • Shows Friday - Sunday

Brew HAHA!

  • Nugget Casino Resort
  • Friday, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Social Science: From Beans to Brew

  • The Discovery Museum
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Girl Empire

  • The Holland Project
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Celebrate the Chinese New Year

  • Laxalt Auditorium Warren Nelson Building
  • Saturday, 5 p.m.

