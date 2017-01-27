British Prime Minister Visits President Trump

President Donald Trump showed a bust of Winston Churchill that decorates the Oval Office as he hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May.



Trump says "it's a great honor" to have the bust back in the Oval Office.

President Barack Obama was criticized for removing the bust of the British prime minister.



May is the first foreign leader to visit since Trump took office last week, saying it's "an honor" to be at the White House.



The two are expected to hold a joint news conference at about 10 am Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.