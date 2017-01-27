British Prime Minister Visits President Trump

The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,531acres large. It's currently about 30% contained with full containment estimated for Saturday, August 12th.More >>
The University of Nevada will have more than 21,000 students when the fall semester begins. Those additional students need an affordable place to live, both on and off campus, and that is why the area around UNR is seeing a boom in construction.
The Washoe County School District needs your help naming a new elementary school in the South Meadows area. The school will begin construction soon, and is scheduled to open in August 2019.
Construction crews filled the halls of Marvin Piccolo School on Tuesday, as workers continue their renovation efforts inside the building.
Sierra Front says fire crews are responding to a brush fire off Whites Creek Trail near Mt. Rose Highway.
Troopers have identified the Reno man who died last Friday morning after a motorcycle crash on I-580 near Fairview Drive in Carson City.
Reno police say a man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with two armed robberies early Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday, August 2, the Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to open the last leg of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway to traffic.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping involving the suspect's ex-girlfriend that occurred earlier in the evening.
