Children's Cancer Foundation Holds Fundraiser

Children’s Cancer Foundation Holds Fundraiser

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is holding a Know the Gold radio-a-thon event on Friday. 

NNCCF is hosting the ending to their Know the Gold Campaign with a radio-a-thon event at Scheels on 1200 Scheels Blvd in Sparks on Friday, January 27th from 6 am to 6 pm.

They say that since September 2016 when they kicked off the event, businesses, schools, churches, organizations and individuals have been raising funds for local children with cancer and their families through the Know the Gold Campaign.

The finale to this event is a 12-hour radio-a-thon event where The William Pennington Foundation will match donations up to $200,000. They say volunteers will be manning the phones, with Cumulus Media broadcasting the event throughout the day.

NNCCF says you can call in to donate during the 12 hour radio-a-thon, at 775 359-1453 or online at nvchildrenscancer.org.

